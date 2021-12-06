Skip to Content
Probe opened into fights at French election campaign rally

LE PECQ, France (AP) — French prosecutors have opened an investigation into violence that erupted at the first official campaign rally of a far-right candidate who has shaken up France’s presidential race. Police detained around 60 people after fists and chairs flew and anti-racism campaigners were left bloodied at Eric Zemmour’s rally north of Paris on Sunday. Savage beatings of anti-racism activists at the rally were condemned Monday by campaign group SOS Racisme. Prosecutors said they are also investigating a fracas at the rally that involved Zemmour himself. Video images showed a man surging out of the crowd with arms outstretched and appearing to briefly lock arms around Zemmour’s neck. 

