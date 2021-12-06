Norwegian archaeologists find late Iron Age longhouses

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian archaeologists have found a cluster of longhouses including one of the largest in Scandinavia in the southeastern part of the country using ground-penetrating radar. Researchers said Monday they believe the area was a central place in the late Nordic Iron Age. Longhouses are narrow and single-room buildings. The discoveries were made southeast of Oslo near where a Viking-era ship was found in 2018 close to the Swedish border. One archaeologist said the sheer size of one of the longhouses “makes it one of the largest we know of in Scandinavia.” Researchers said they hopefully will find out in the coming years how significant the area was during that time period.