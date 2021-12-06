Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes are receiving their awards in scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times. The coronavirus has scuttled the traditional formal banquet in Stockholm for a second year. It is usually attended by winners of the prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine, literature and economics. Literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah was the first to get his prize in a lunchtime ceremony Monday at the Swedish ambassador’s residence in London. Other winners will receive their medals and diplomas at ceremonies this week in Europe and the United States. The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded separately in Norwegian capital Oslo on Friday.