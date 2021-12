Nepal reports first cases of omicron variant

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepalese authorities have reported the first cases of the omicron variant in the Himalayan nation. A Health Ministry statement on Monday said a 66-year-old foreign national who arrived by air on Nov. 19 tested positive for the variant along with another 71-year-old person who was in contact with the tourist. Both are being kept in isolation under the supervision of a medical team. Authorities said 66 other people who had contact with the two confirmed cases tested negative. The tourist had both negative PCR test report and was fully vaccinated on arrival in Nepal. No other details were given. Nepal has been encouraging foreign tourists to visit its famed mountain peaks in an attempt to revive its adventure tourism industry.