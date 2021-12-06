Man admitted to another killing just before execution

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press/Report for America

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who was executed in Mississippi last month for killing his estranged wife admitted to another killing, and that confession may resolve a 2007 cold case. John Weddle is the district attorney for several counties in northern Mississippi. He told a news conference Monday that before his execution on Nov. 17, David Neal Cox told his attorneys he killed his sister-in-law Felicia Cox in 2007. The death row inmate also provided detailed instructions on where investigators could find her remains. Weddle did not disclose the location provided to investigators. He said they are preparing to begin recovery efforts.