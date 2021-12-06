Pope returning home after trip focused on helping migrants

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis is wrapping up his visit to Greece by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures. He met with students at a Catholic school in Athens in his final event of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants seeking entry to Europe. Francis briefly struggled to keep his balance on the steps while boarding the plane bound for Rome on Monday when caught by a gust of wind and was helped on board by an aide.