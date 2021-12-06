Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Ministry says it is tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group. In a statement Monday, the ministry said the countries purchasing Israeli cyber technology would have to sign a declaration pledging to use the products “for the investigation and prevention of terrorist acts and serious crimes only.” It also says countries that violate the terms of use could be subject to sanctions, including disconnecting the service. The announcement made no mention of NSO. But it came days after it was revealed that NSO spyware had been used to hack U.S. State Department employees in Africa.