Family of 6, including child, wounded in US strike in Syria

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. drone strike that killed an al-Qaida official in northwest Syria also wounded six members of the same family including a child who suffered serious head injuries. The U.S. military said it conducted a strike on Friday near the city of Idlib in northwest Syria targeting “a senior al-Qaeda leader and planner.” The U.S. military says an initial review of the strike indicates the potential for possible civilian casualties, adding that they are initiating a full investigation of the allegations. Five family members were discharged from hospital while a 10-year-old child remains in the intensive care unit.