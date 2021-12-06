Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballot

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy. Two people familiar with the decision says the four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot. They say Drake’s request was honored by the academy. The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicity on the matter. On Monday, the Grammys had already made Drake changes to its nominations list. Drake was nominated for best rap album “Certified Lover Boy” and “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug, which earned a nomination for best rap performance.