Croatia confirms first 2 cases of omicron variant in country

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian health authorities have confirmed the first two cases of the new omicron variant in the country. Health officials said Monday they are trying to establish the source of infection as the two people had not traveled abroad. They say they most likely got the virus at a business gathering they both attended. Croatia faced a major surge in infections this fall that has started to ease in recent days. Croatia has vaccinated about 54% of the population of 4.2 million, a much lower figure than the European Union average. More than 11,000 people with COVID-19 have died in Croatia.