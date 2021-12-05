Reaction to Bob Dole’s death from US dignitaries, veterans

By The Associated Press

U.S. leaders and military veterans are mourning the loss of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, a World War II veteran and former Republican presidential candidate who served in Congress for 36 years. Dole, who had stage 4 lung cancer, died Sunday at age 98, according to his wife, Elizabeth. Bob Dole is being remembered as a selfless war hero and congressional leader known for his integrity, humility and ability to work across the aisle. President Joe Biden calls Dole “among the greatest of the Greatest Generation.”