High school seniors return to classrooms in Vietnam capital

By HAU DINH

Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — High school seniors are returning to their classrooms in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital, for the first time in more than six months as the city eases coronavirus restrictions. Only 50% of normal school attendance will be allowed to reduce the risk of infections, so students will spend alternate days attending classes in person and online. City officials say only seniors are being allowed to return because they are preparing for a critical national exam in June which determines whether they can enter universities. Students must wear masks and have their temperatures taken, and are not allowed to leave their classrooms until the school day ends.