Pope returns to Greek isle at heart of Europe migrant debate

By NICOLE WINFIELD and DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis is returning to Lesbos, the Greek island that was at the heart of a massive wave of migration into Europe six years ago, after making pointed criticism of European governments on the handling of the crisis during a visit to two hard-hit countries. The 84-year-old Francis will spend just two hours on the island, visiting a new holding center for migrants and asylum-seekers and presiding over a brief prayer service. The pope is on a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by the migration question. In Athens, he urged European governments to take in migrants “in proportion to each country’s means.”