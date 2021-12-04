Alabama inmate who survived execution bid buried with family

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who survived an execution attempt and died years later of natural causes was laid to rest in a grave dug by family and friends. A defense attorney says Doyle Lee Hamm was buried Friday afternoon beside his parents, siblings and other relatives at a cemetery in northwestern Alabama. Hamm was convicted of capital murder in the slaying of a motel clerk in 1987. He had cancer when the state tried to execute him by lethal injection in 2018, and workers couldn’t find a suitable vein. Officials say Hamm died a week ago at Holman Prison.