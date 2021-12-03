Serbia and Russia pledge to combat ‘color revolutions’

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s interior minister says Serbia and Russia have pledged to jointly combat popular revolts known as “color revolutions.” Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin met Friday in Moscow with the powerful secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council. The meeting came amid growing public discontent in Serbia with the autocratic rule of President Aleksandar Vucic. Ecological groups unhappy with the way Vucic’s populist government is combating widespread pollution in the Balkan state have been at the forefront of recent protests in Serbia. Vucic and other Serbian officials have denounced such protests and alleged they were financed by the West to destabilize the country.