Pakistan police: mob kills Sri Lankan over alleged blasphemy

By BABAR DOGAR

Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan police say a Muslim mob has attacked a sports equipment factory in the eastern Punjab province, killing a Sri Lankan and burning his body over allegations of blasphemy. A police chief in Sialkot district where the killing occurred said that factory workers had accused the victim of desecrating posters bearing the name of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The Sri Lankan, Priyantha Diyawadana, was lynched on Friday by the mob inside the factory, police said initial information showed. However other police said they were still trying to determine what exactly prompted the mob to kill the Sri Lankan, whose body was sent to a hospital for an autopsy.