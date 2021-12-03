Outgoing Czech government to order vaccine mandate for 60+

PRAGUE (AP) — The outgoing Czech government is planning a vaccine mandate for the elderly and some groups of professionals. Health Minister Adam Vojtech says his ministry will issue the order next week. It will make vaccination mandatory for all aged 60 and over, medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and medical students. The order is meant to become effective in March — but it might not happen so. The current government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis will be soon replaced by a new government formed by five parties that won October’s parliamentary election. The new government is against a mandate vaccination for the elderly and can cancel it as soon as it takes power, probably later this month.