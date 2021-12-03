New this week: ‘Sex and the City,’ Juice Wrld and Will Smith

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a double album from Alicia Keys and a posthumous one from Juice Wrld, Sandra Bullock playing an ex-con in the Netflix film “The Unforgivable” and Will Smith testing himself in a wildlife documentary series. If a comedy sequel for grown-ups is more your taste, consider HBO Max’s 10-episode “And Just Like That,” which revisits the gang from “Sex and the City” as they discover that life in their 50s can be trickier than young adulthood. And Riz Ahmed teams up with “Beast” director Michael Pearce for “Encounter,” an alien invasion/family drama hitting Amazon Prime Video on Friday.