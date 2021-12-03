Nearing 100, Betty White’s life is a page-turner in new book

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new coffee table book celebrates Betty White’s life and career as she nears 100. The book by a veteran entertainment journalist details White’s journey in Hollywood, including hosting an early variety-talk show. White became a TV sitcom star in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls. Her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 earned her a new generation of admirers. Carol Burnett and Candice Bergen are among those interviewed for the book, written by Ray Richmond and titled “Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in an Extraordinary Life.” The book is out Tuesday. White, who was born in 1922, will turn 100 on Jan. 17.