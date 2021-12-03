German broadcaster suspends workers amid antisemitism probe

BERLIN (AP) — German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle says it is suspending four employees and one freelancer during an investigation into allegations that they expressed anti-Israel and antisemitic views. Munich daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung this week quoted social media comments allegedly made by members of DW’s Arabic service that appeared to downplay the Holocaust or perpetuate ant-Jewish stereotypes. DW said in a statement on Friday that it has requested an independent external investigation. The broadcaster is funded by the German government. DW said all employees are required to abide by its values and principles, which include a clear commitment to Israel’s right to exist and a rejection of antisemitism.