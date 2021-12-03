European body to begin disciplinary process against Turkey

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Europe’s democracy and human rights-promoting body says it is initiating a disciplinary process against Turkey after it failed to comply with a court’s ruling to release a jailed businessman and philanthropist. A Turkish court extended Osman Kavala’s imprisonment last week, defying the European Court of Human Rights ruling which found the businessman was unjustly jailed. The Council of Europe warned Turkey in September that it would begin “infringement” proceedings unless Kavala was freed before its meeting this week. The lengthy process announced on Friday could lead to the suspension of Turkey’s voting rights or membership in the 47-nation human rights body.