US appeals court to rehear Tennessee abortion ban argument

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has signaled it might be willing to let another restrictive abortion ban take effect, this one in Tennessee. Earlier this year, a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily halted a Tennessee law banning abortion once cardiac activity is detected in an embryo — at around six weeks. Bu late Wednesday, the appeals court said it would vacate that ruling and schedule a rehearing before the full court. The move marked another rapid turn in ongoing court battles over abortion access. It came just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court concluded historic arguments over abortion.