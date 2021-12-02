Supreme Court abortion hearing raises questions for senators

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh assured Sen. Susan Collins a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law.” But his comments during this week’s landmark Supreme Court hearing over a Mississippi abortion case sounded a different note. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are the two newest justices and their comments have been widely viewed as part of the court’s willingness to potentially upend the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion law. What they said then versus now is raising fresh questions about the Senate’s confirmation process. And it’s creating hard politics for Collins and other senators.