Sister of man imprisoned in Saudi Arabia writes to Hamilton

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

PARIS (AP) — The sister of a man who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia is asking seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to help save her brother’s life. Zeinab Abu Al-Kheir told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that Hamilton’s declaration two weeks ago in Qatar that F1 is “duty bound” to raise awareness on human rights makes her think that he might be able to save her brother. The spotlight of auto racing pivots to Saudi Arabia on Sunday when the kingdom for the first time hosts an F1 contest. Hamilton said during a news conference on Thursday that he was unaware of Abu Al-Kheir’s letter.