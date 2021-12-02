Singapore detects two apparent omicron cases, its first

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore’s health ministry says preliminary tests have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in two passengers who arrived on a plane from Johannesburg, the country’s first apparent cases. It says it is conducting further tests to confirm the results. The ministry says the two Singaporeans were isolated upon arrival and have not interacted in the community. It says 19 other passengers on the same flight tested negative for COVID-19 and have been placed under quarantine. The two apparent cases are both fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms of cough and scratchy throat.