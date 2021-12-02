Sheriff: Georgia teen killed as brother sells homemade gun

ATLANTA (AP) — A sheriff says a 14-year-old Georgia girl was killed when her younger brother was trying to sell a homemade gun and he fired a shot at people who took the weapon without paying. The shot struck Kyra Scott on Saturday and she died as her mother was trying to take her to a hospital. Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said Kyra’s 13-year-old brother and the man who was allegedly trying to buy a homemade gun, 19-year-old Yusef McArthur El, were both arrested Monday and charged with murder. McArthur El is also charged with robbery-sudden snatch. The two were denied bond and remain in custody.