Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder. Now-retired Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade, who is white, shot Goodson, who was Black, last December in an encounter that is still largely unexplained and involved no body camera or dash cam footage. Charges of murder and reckless homicide were filed Thursday. A message was left with Meade’s attorney, who has previously said the coroner’s report on how Goodson was shot has no bearing on what happened that day. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office.