Lawyer backs up Baldwin’s assertion he didn’t pull trigger

NEW YORK (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that went off on a New Mexico film set, killing a cinematographer, backs up the actor’s assertion that he did not pull the trigger. Lisa Torraco, a lawyer for assistant director David Halls, told ABC News that her client has always said Baldwin never pulled the trigger. Baldwin said during an exclusive ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that airs Thursday that he did not pull the gun’s trigger before it went off. Investigators say Baldwin fired a prop gun that had been loaded with live ammunition. The prime-time special on the shooting airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC.