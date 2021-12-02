Complaint: UF wants to ax ‘critical race’ from study title

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A University of Florida professor has filed a grievance against the school, saying administrators told him he couldn’t use the worlds ‘critical’ and ‘race’ together in describing a new study concentration. The grievance filed last week by Prof. Chris Busey says administrators told faculty members doing so would antagonize state lawmakers who are contemplating a bill to ban critical race theory in state government. The theory is a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society.