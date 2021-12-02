Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:09 pm

Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

KEYT

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher in Asia after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors keep an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Tokyo gained 1% and most other regional markets edged higher. Hong Kong declined. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.8%. The Nasdaq rose 0.8%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. Crude oil prices surged further after OPEC stuck to its plans to boost output via steady, modest monthly increases.  

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content