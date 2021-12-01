South Korea breaks daily virus record for 2nd straight day

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has broken its daily record for coronavirus infections for a second straight day with more than 5,200 new cases, as pressure mounted on a health care system grappling with rising hospitalizations and deaths. The rapid delta-driven spread comes amid the emergence of the new omicron variant, which is seen as potentially more contagious than previous strains of the virus, and has fueled concerns about prolonged pandemic suffering. South Korea confirmed its first five omicron cases Wednesday night linked to arrivals from Nigeria, prompting the government to tighten its border controls.