Several TV stations pull ‘Oz’ show as host runs for Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TV stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland are taking down the “Dr. Oz Show,” now that the show’s host, Mehmet Oz, has formally become a candidate for U.S. Senate. The stations were compelled by the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rules that give rival candidates the ability to request matching air time. A spokesperson for Fox Television Stations said Wednesday that its stations in New York City and Philadelphia have dropped the “Dr. Oz Show.” Cleveland’s WJW-TV said it made the decision because its signal bleeds into Pennsylvania. Other stations in Pennsylvania may follow suit.

