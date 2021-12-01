Prosecute shoplifters under existing laws, governor says

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says in no uncertain terms that he thinks shoplifters should be prosecuted under existing California laws. He’s calling out local officials whom he said have been reluctant to do so. He was responding to a recent run of large-scale thefts in California and across the nation. Single operators have also been a growing problems for retailers who say the thieves face little consequence. Newsom is a Democrat who has boasted of his criminal justice reform efforts. He promised Wednesday that the proposed budget he sends to state lawmakers next month will significantly increase the state’s efforts to go after retail rings.