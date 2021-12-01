Europe’s migrant crisis dominates pope’s Cyprus-Greece trip

By NICOLE WINFIELD and MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis’ trip to Cyprus and Greece this weekend is drawing fresh attention to the plight of migrants on Europe’s borders. The eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus has seen such a spike in migrant arrivals this year that it has formally asked the European Commission to let it stop processing asylum claims altogether. Francis is expected to raise the migration question as well as Cyprus’ nearly half-century division when he arrives in Nicosia on Thursday on the first leg of his five-day trip. The visit will also take him back to Lesbos where in 2016 he made headlines when he brought a dozen Syrian refugees home with him from a refugee camp on the Greek island.