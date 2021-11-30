Sweden’s 1st female prime minister names a center-left govt

COPENHAGEN, Denmark. (AP) — Sweden’s first female prime minister has presented her one-party center-left minority government with only a few changes compared to her previous Cabinet. Magdalena Andersson had been Sweden’s finance minister and she picked Mikael Damberg, the previous home affairs minister, to replace her in that role Tuesday. Andersson is the leader of the Social Democratic party. She was elected again Monday as the Scandinavian nation’s head of government. She resigned last week after seven hours as prime minister because a budget defeat prompted the Greens to quit her two-party coalition. She was formally installed following an audience with King Carl XVI Gustav at a ceremony Tuesday at the Royal Palace of Stockholm.