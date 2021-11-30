NATO warns Russia to avoid costly mistake in Ukraine

By DAVID KEYTON and LORNE COOK

Associated Press

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — NATO foreign ministers are warning Russia that any attempt to further destabilize Ukraine would be a costly mistake. Concern is mounting that Russia could be preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies that, but NATO is worried about a Russian buildup of heavy equipment and troops near Ukraine’s northern border, not far from Belarus. Ministers from the 30-country military organization are meeting in Latvia on Tuesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said ahead of their talks that any renewed aggression by Russia “would trigger serious consequences.” Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after the country’s Moscow-friendly president was driven from power by mass protests.