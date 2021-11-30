Greece mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for residents over 60

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says residents over 60 will have to undergo mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 or face monthly 100-euro ($114) fine beginning next year. The country’s first general inoculation mandate was announced Tuesday in response to a surge in cases and the emergence of the new omicron variant. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address that the mandate will take effect on Jan. 16 with the fines added to tax bills. Greece’s overall virus death toll exceeded 18,000 this week with confirmed daily new infections at record levels. Roughly a quarter of the country’s adult population remains unvaccinated.