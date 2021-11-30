Florida U.S. House candidate sues to get primary loss erased

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Democratic Florida congressional candidate who lost a special election primary by five votes has filed lawsuits asking that the result be thrown out. Dale Holness alleges Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s support of a proposal that would pay most U.S. adults $1,000 a month was an attempt to illegally bribe voters. His lawsuit also wants counted 18 mail-in ballots received from military members and family members that were rejected by elections officials because they arrived after Election Day. He also says Cherfilus-McCormick should be disqualified because she didn’t file a financial disclosure form with the U.S. House. An attorney for Cherfilus-McCormick said the lawsuits are without merit.