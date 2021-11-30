4 found dead at home in Indiana after report of shots fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of four people were found in a northeastern Indiana home following a report of shots being fired inside the residence. Allen County sheriff’s Cpl. Adam Griffith says law enforcement responded about 9 p.m. Monday and medics confirmed that the four were dead just northwest of Fort Wayne after officers saw them through a window. Griffith says one person described as a witness was uninjured at the home and investigators interviewed that person. The investigation was in the preliminary stages Monday night, but authorities didn’t believe there was any current danger to the public. Circumstances of the deaths weren’t immediately given.