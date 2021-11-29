Skip to Content
Needing a break: Snooker player falls asleep during match

YORK, England (AP) — A top snooker player fell asleep in the middle of his match in one of the most prestigious events in the sport. Mark Williams recently returned to action after contracting the coronavirus and he says he is still feeling the effects. Williams says after his loss to Anthony Hamilton in the UK Championship “my head went down and I woke up and I didn’t have a clue where I was.” Williams is a three-time world champion and one of snooker’s most charismatic players. He was in his chair when he fell asleep while Hamilton was at the table.

The Associated Press

