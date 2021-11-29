EXPLAINER: What charges does Jussie Smollett face at trial?

By MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The legal saga surrounding Jussie Smollett’s claim in 2019 that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago has culminated in an actual trial, which enters its first full day of testimony Tuesday. Initial charges brought in February 2019 that accused the former “Empire” actor of faking the assault were soon after tossed. But a new indictment was filed in February 2020 after a special prosecutor looked into the case. Smollett is charged under Illinois’ disorderly conduct statute, which encompasses a wide range of offenses. He faces six counts of disorderly conduct under a subsection of the law that prohibits false reports to police.