Police: Man shot at NC mall remains in critical condition

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a man remains in critical condition following a shooting at a shopping mall that was packed with shoppers. Durham police said Saturday that investigators continue to investigate Friday’s shooting at The Streets at Southpoint. A 10-year-old child and another man were also shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting occurred during an apparent fight between two groups. A bystander described “mass hysteria” on one of the busiest shopping days of the year as shoppers ducked into stores for cover or ran for the exits. Police said that no charges have been filed.