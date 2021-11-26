Maxwell’s brother says US prosecutors seeking to ‘break’ her

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

The brother of a British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein exploit underage girls says her prosecution is “the most over-hyped trial of the century,” designed to break a woman targeted by authorities who are desperate to blame someone for the late financier’s crimes. Ghislaine Maxwell continues to have the backing of her family, and a family member will be in court at all times to show support, Ian Maxwell said in an interview ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Nov. 29 in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.