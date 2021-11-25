Denmark to offer COVID-19 booster jabs to those over 18

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has joined other European nations and is now offering a third shot to everyone over the age of 18 amid a rise in coronavirus cases. The Danish Health Authority said Thursday the “decline in immunity is also happening for people in the younger age groups.” Denmark, like many other countries, has seen an uptick in infections, with health authorities saying the numbers of cases and hospitalizations have risen faster than expected. The Scandinavian country will now offered the third shot six months after the second jab.