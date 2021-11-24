UN nuclear chief: Inspection curbs limiting Iran monitoring

By PHILIPP JENNE and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog has warned that his inspectors are close to being unable to “guarantee” they know the size of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium. The comments Wednesday by Rafael Mariano Grossi represented a stark alarm after his trip to Tehran produced no results on ending limits Iran has placed on inspections. Grossi’s words also sharply contrasted the optimistic tone his Iranian hosts offered the day before. They signal the Islamic Republic’s new, harder line as renewed talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers resume next week.