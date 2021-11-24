Protesters defy government lockdown order in Solomon Islands

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Demonstrators in the Solomon Islands are defying government lockdown orders to take to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had declared the lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in the capital Honiara, demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues, according to local media reports. The protesters breached the National Parliament building and burned the thatched-roof of a building nearby, the government says. They also set fire to a police station and other buildings. Despite the lockdown announced Wednesday, the violence continued on Thursday with more protests.