Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:47 pm

Protesters defy government lockdown order in Solomon Islands

KEYT

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Demonstrators in the Solomon Islands are defying government lockdown orders to take to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had declared the lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in the capital Honiara, demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues, according to local media reports. The protesters breached the National Parliament building and burned the thatched-roof of a building nearby, the government says. They also set fire to a police station and other buildings. Despite the lockdown announced Wednesday, the violence continued on Thursday with more protests.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content