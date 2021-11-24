Over 1,000 anti-vaccine protesters rally in Ukraine capital

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 1,000 anti-vaccine demonstrators have rallied in the Ukrainian capital to denounce coronavirus restrictions, in the second such protest this month. The protesters, many of them members of radical nationalist groups, gathered outside the parliament building Wednesday and marched across downtown Kyiv carrying placards reading “Down with anti-constitutional bans!” and “The pandemic of lies!” The Ukrainian government has required teachers, doctors, government employees and other groups of workers to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1. It has also begun to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results for travel. Ukraine has reported record numbers of infections and deaths, a surge in contagion blamed on slow pace of vaccination.