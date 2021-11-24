New Zealand opposition leader Collins ousted by caucus

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A year after suffering a huge election loss, New Zealand’s conservative opposition leader Judith Collins has been ousted by her caucus. Collins was in the role for a tumultuous 16 months. She never polled well as leader, even after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s popularity began to fade somewhat in recent months as a coronavirus outbreak took hold in Auckland. The new National Party leader will be chosen next week. Possible contenders include former leader Simon Bridges, former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon, and former police officer Mark Mitchell.