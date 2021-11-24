Libya: Gadhafi son disqualified from running for president

By RAMI MUSA

Associated Press

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s top electoral body said Wednesday that the son and onetime heir apparent of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi is disqualified from running in presidential elections that are supposed to take place next month. According a list of barred candidates issued by the country’s High National Elections Committee, Seif al-Islam Gadhafi was barred because of previous convictions against him. He can appeal the committee’s decision in court within the coming days. Libya is set to hold the first round of its presidential elections on Dec. 24, after years of U.N.-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and bring the country’s civil war to an end.