Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5

By HASSAN BARISE

Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred outside a school in a busy part of Somalia’s capital during the morning rush hour, killing at least five people, including students. The extremist group Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility. A plume of smoke was seen rising above Mogadishu on Thursday after the blast occurred close to a school. Al-Shabab said in a statement carried by its Andalus radio that it had targeted Western officials being escorted by an African Union peacekeeping convoy. The al-Qaida-linked extremist group frequently targets the capital with attacks.